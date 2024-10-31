News & Insights

Primaris REIT Reports Strong Q3 and Raises Guidance

October 31, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ.UN) has released an update.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has reported strong Q3 2024 results with significant growth in rental revenue and occupancy rates, while raising its financial guidance for the year. The company has also made strategic acquisitions and improved its liquidity position, showcasing robust financial management and potential for future growth. These developments highlight Primaris’ ability to navigate the market effectively and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

