Preview: WEC Energy Group's Earnings

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16.

Investors in WEC Energy Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WEC Energy Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.43 0.70 0.73 1.92 EPS Actual 1.43 0.82 0.67 1.97 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of WEC Energy Group's Stock

Shares of WEC Energy Group were trading at $108.62 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about WEC Energy Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WEC Energy Group.

The consensus rating for WEC Energy Group is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $106.0 implies a potential 2.41% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Public Service Enterprise, Consolidated Edison and DTE Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Public Service Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $91.44, suggesting a potential 15.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Consolidated Edison, with an average 1-year price target of $104.8, suggesting a potential 3.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DTE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $142.0, suggesting a potential 30.73% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Public Service Enterprise, Consolidated Edison and DTE Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WEC Energy Group Neutral 3.01% $1.02B 3.71% Public Service Enterprise Buy 16.74% $1.12B 3.88% Consolidated Edison Neutral 12.10% $2.64B 3.46% DTE Energy Neutral 37.04% $1.21B 3.76%

Key Takeaway:

WEC Energy Group ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know WEC Energy Group Better

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 34% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 7% unregulated renewable energy.

Financial Insights: WEC Energy Group

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: WEC Energy Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for WEC Energy Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

