A Preview Of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Investors in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 6.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.16 -0.19 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.18 -0.17 -0.2 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -8.0% -16.0% 2.0%

Performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were trading at $0.701 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.8, indicating a potential 442.08% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Abeona Therapeutics, 2seventy bio and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Abeona Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 2253.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for 2seventy bio, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 613.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vanda Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 2753.07% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Abeona Therapeutics, 2seventy bio and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Buy 3682.62% $26.21M -20.81% Abeona Therapeutics Buy 0.00% $0 -20.70% 2seventy bio Neutral -72.61% $-5.92M -8.89% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Buy 17.48% $50.59M -0.91%

Key Takeaway:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Background

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, also developing LX9851, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for obesity and associated cardiometabolic.

Financial Milestones: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3682.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -127.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

