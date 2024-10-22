Preview: Las Vegas Sands's Earnings

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Las Vegas Sands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Anticipation surrounds Las Vegas Sands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Las Vegas Sands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.61 0.61 0.55 EPS Actual 0.55 0.75 0.57 0.55 Price Change % -2.0% -9.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Tracking Las Vegas Sands's Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands were trading at $51.17 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Las Vegas Sands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $54.83, the consensus suggests a potential 7.15% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DraftKings, MGM Resorts Intl and Churchill Downs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

DraftKings is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $51.91, indicating a potential 1.45% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for MGM Resorts Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $53.5, indicating a potential 4.55% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $161.6, implying a potential 215.81% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for DraftKings, MGM Resorts Intl and Churchill Downs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Las Vegas Sands Outperform 8.62% $1.34B 9.16% DraftKings Outperform 26.23% $441.03M 5.99% MGM Resorts Intl Outperform 9.77% $2.00B 5.61% Churchill Downs Outperform 15.90% $388M 22.53%

Key Takeaway:

Las Vegas Sands ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

A Deep Dive into Las Vegas Sands's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Las Vegas Sands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, Las Vegas Sands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Las Vegas Sands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

