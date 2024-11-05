Preview: Coeur Mining's Earnings

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Coeur Mining to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in Coeur Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 5.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coeur Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0 -0.04 0 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 -0.02 -0.05 Price Change % 5.0% 5.0% 3.0% -5.0%

Coeur Mining Share Price Analysis

Shares of Coeur Mining were trading at $6.02 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 165.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Coeur Mining

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Coeur Mining.

The consensus rating for Coeur Mining is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $7.58, there's a potential 25.91% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gold Royalty, Gold Resource and Royal Gold, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Gold Royalty, with an average 1-year price target of $5.75, implying a potential 4.49% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Gold Resource, with an average 1-year price target of $1.75, implying a potential 70.93% downside. Royal Gold received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $160.33, implying a potential 2563.29% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Gold Royalty, Gold Resource and Royal Gold, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Coeur Mining Buy 25.27% $49.38M 0.14% Gold Royalty Buy 283.33% $1.37M -0.42% Gold Resource Buy -16.23% $-3.59M -34.71% Royal Gold Neutral 20.86% $112.59M 2.76%

Key Takeaway:

Coeur Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Coeur Mining Better

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada Mexico, and North America.

Breaking Down Coeur Mining's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coeur Mining's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coeur Mining's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coeur Mining's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Coeur Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Coeur Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.