PreveCeutical Welcomes Expert to Boost Health Research

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, has appointed Professor Mirela Delibegovic to its Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing their expertise in metabolic health research. Her extensive background in diabetes and obesity research is expected to significantly contribute to BioGene’s innovative therapeutic programs.
For further insights into TSE:PREV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.