PreveCeutical Welcomes Expert to Boost Health Research

PreveCeutical Medical’s subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, has appointed Professor Mirela Delibegovic to its Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing their expertise in metabolic health research. Her extensive background in diabetes and obesity research is expected to significantly contribute to BioGene’s innovative therapeutic programs.

