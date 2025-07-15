Press Release: Rep. Ami Bera Introduces Bipartisan Minerals Security Partnership Authorization Act

U.S. Representative Ami Bera introduces bipartisan Minerals Security Partnership Authorization Act to enhance global mineral supply chains.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Ami Bera, M.D., has introduced the bipartisan Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) Authorization Act, aiming to enhance U.S. leadership in global mineral supply chains. The legislation seeks to facilitate cooperation among 14 countries and the EU to develop secure investment in critical minerals like lithium and cobalt.

Bera emphasized the bill's importance for national security, stating, "Securing critical minerals... is a national security imperative." He highlighted China's control over these supply chains as a risk and the need for U.S. partnerships to mitigate it.

Chairwoman Young Kim and Representative James Moylan supported Bera, asserting that the legislation would protect the economy from foreign dependencies and promote sustainable practices. The MSP aims to create resilient supply chains while adhering to environmental standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ami Bera Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ami Bera is worth $13.6M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 78th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bera has approximately $319.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ami Bera's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bera.

Ami Bera Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ami Bera:

H.R.3947: Easy Enrollment in Health Care Act

H.R.3748: MARITIME Act

H.R.3674: Global Alzheimer’s Initiative Now Act

H.R.3429: US-Japan-ROK Trilateral Cooperation Act

H.R.3328: To establish an Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs.

H.R.2488: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3817 Marysville Boulevard in Sacramento, California, as the "Grantland Johnson Post Office".

You can track bills proposed by Ami Bera on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bera.

Ami Bera Fundraising

Ami Bera recently disclosed $79.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 483rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 30.6% came from individual donors.

Bera disclosed $116.1K of spending. This was the 374th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bera disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 145th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ami Bera's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.