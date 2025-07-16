Press Release: Murkowski and Colleagues Push for Education Funding Release

Senator Lisa Murkowski and colleagues urged the OMB to release critical education funding to support local schools and communities.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, along with several colleagues, has sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget urging the release of education funding under the Fiscal Year 2025 Continuing Resolution Act. The senators emphasized that withholding these funds contradicts President Trump's goals and harms local education initiatives.

The funding in question includes grants for various educational programs, which the senators argue are vital for supporting K-12 education and adult learning opportunities. They expressed commitment to ensuring federal support for effective educational programs and encouraged reversing the decision to withhold funds.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lisa Murkowski Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lisa Murkowski is worth $2.5M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 207th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murkowski has approximately $1.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Lisa Murkowski Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lisa Murkowski:

S.2098: Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act of 2025

S.2016: Chugach Alaska Land Exchange Oil Spill Recovery Act of 2025

S.1968: Working Waterfronts Act of 2025

S.1892: Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act of 2025

S.1626: National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1577: A bill to amend section 1151 of title 14, United States Code, to modify the restriction on construction of Coast Guard vessels in foreign shipyards.

Lisa Murkowski Fundraising

Lisa Murkowski recently disclosed $470.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 142nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 76.7% came from individual donors.

Murkowski disclosed $73.6K of spending. This was the 508th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murkowski disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 235th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

