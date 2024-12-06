News & Insights

Presidio Property Trust Granted Nasdaq Extension for Compliance

December 06, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Presidio Property Trust ( (SQFT) ) has provided an update.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc., a diversified REIT, has been granted an additional 180 days by Nasdaq to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price rule for continued listing, extending its deadline to June 2, 2025. The company’s shares remain listed and traded under the symbol ‘SQFT.’ Presidio intends to monitor its stock price closely and explore options like a reverse stock split to regain compliance, while also retaining the right to appeal any delisting decision.

