Prescriptions Johnson & Johnson’s Spravato are booming, WSJ reports

Prescriptions for Spravato, which is psychedelic-based drug made by Johnson & Johnson, are booming and new clinics are opening that specialize in administering it, Peter Loftus of The Wall Street Journal reports. Sales are rising so much that Spravato is now a key part of the company’s lineup and analysts expect the drug to surpass $1B in annual sales this year. Spravatos’ upward trajectory demonstrates the challenges and opportunities for the use of the drugs in mental health.
