Prescient Therapeutics Announces Key AGM Outcomes

November 14, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (AU:PTX) has released an update.

Prescient Therapeutics Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the approval of key resolutions, including the election of Dr. Gavin Shepherd and Dr. James Campbell as directors, and the issuance of options to Dr. Shepherd. However, the proposal for a 10% placement facility was not carried, showcasing a significant shareholder dissent.

