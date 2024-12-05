News & Insights

Premium Resources Grants Stock Options to Boost Development

December 05, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

North American Nickel (TSE:PREM) has released an update.

Premium Resources Ltd. has granted 300,000 stock options to key personnel as part of its stock option plan, with an exercise price of C$0.49 per share. The company is focused on redeveloping nickel, copper, and cobalt mines in Botswana, leveraging their team’s extensive experience in mine development.

