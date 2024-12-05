Premium Resources Grants Stock Options to Boost Development

North American Nickel (TSE:PREM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Premium Resources Ltd. has granted 300,000 stock options to key personnel as part of its stock option plan, with an exercise price of C$0.49 per share. The company is focused on redeveloping nickel, copper, and cobalt mines in Botswana, leveraging their team’s extensive experience in mine development.

For further insights into TSE:PREM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.