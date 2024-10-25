Premium Group Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

Premium Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7199) has released an update.

Premium Group Co., Ltd. has reported strong financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a notable increase in operating revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 20.2% rise in operating revenue and a 44.3% increase in profit before tax. This growth reflects the company’s robust performance and positive outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

