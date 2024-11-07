Premier1 Lithium Raises $1.5M for Exploration Projects

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Ltd has successfully raised approximately $1.5 million through a combination of a placement and a non-renounceable entitlement offer. The funds will be directed towards advancing exploration projects at Yalgoo and Abbotts North, with strong support from investors reflecting confidence in Premier1’s exploration activities. Canaccord Genuity is managing the capital-raising efforts, ensuring the company is well-positioned to explore promising gold targets.

