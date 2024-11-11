News & Insights

Premier1 Lithium Launches Entitlement Offer to Shareholders

November 11, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Premier1 Lithium Limited has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase five new shares for every six shares held, along with new options. The offer, fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, aims to enhance investor participation and is set to close on December 17, 2024.

