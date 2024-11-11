Premier1 Lithium Launches Entitlement Offer to Shareholders

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Limited has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase five new shares for every six shares held, along with new options. The offer, fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, aims to enhance investor participation and is set to close on December 17, 2024.

For further insights into AU:PLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.