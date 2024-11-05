Premier price target raised to $19 from $18 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Premier (PINC) to $19 from $18 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company kicked of fiscal year 2025 with “solid results” as revenue, EBITDA, and EPS exceeded Street estimates, but the firm remains cautious on the deleverage risk from net admin fee pressure with competitive dynamics still evolving, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PINC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.