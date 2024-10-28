News & Insights

Stocks

Premier Investments Merges Apparel Brands with Myer

October 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Premier Investments Limited (AU:PMV) has released an update.

Premier Investments Limited is set to merge its Apparel Brands, including Just Jeans and Jay Jays, with Myer, allowing Myer to acquire these assets in exchange for a significant shareholding. This strategic move will enable Premier to concentrate on expanding its successful Peter Alexander and Smiggle brands, while Myer is poised to become a leading integrated fashion retailer with enhanced scale and a stronger market presence. The transaction is expected to finalize in early 2025, marking a pivotal shift in the retail landscape of Australia and New Zealand.

For further insights into AU:PMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.