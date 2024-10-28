Premier Investments Merges Apparel Brands with Myer

Premier Investments Limited (AU:PMV) has released an update.

Premier Investments Limited is set to merge its Apparel Brands, including Just Jeans and Jay Jays, with Myer, allowing Myer to acquire these assets in exchange for a significant shareholding. This strategic move will enable Premier to concentrate on expanding its successful Peter Alexander and Smiggle brands, while Myer is poised to become a leading integrated fashion retailer with enhanced scale and a stronger market presence. The transaction is expected to finalize in early 2025, marking a pivotal shift in the retail landscape of Australia and New Zealand.

