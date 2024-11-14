News & Insights

Premier Foods Sees Strong Growth Amid Debt Reduction

November 14, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods reports a robust first half of the fiscal year, driven by a 4.6% increase in headline revenue and a 6.8% surge in branded revenue, thanks to strong promotional pricing and new product launches. The company also reduced its net debt by £51.8 million, highlighting financial discipline and a focus on efficiency through increased infrastructure investment. With international revenue up by 31% and promising growth in new categories, Premier Foods is on track to meet its full-year expectations.

