News & Insights

Stocks

Premier Foods Reshuffles Board Committee Members

November 08, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods has announced a reshuffle in its Board Committee memberships, effective immediately. Notable changes include Roisin Donnelly’s move to the Nomination Committee and Tania Howarth joining the Remuneration Committee, among other adjustments. These shifts are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its governance structure.

For further insights into GB:PFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.