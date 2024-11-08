Premier Foods Reshuffles Board Committee Members

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods has announced a reshuffle in its Board Committee memberships, effective immediately. Notable changes include Roisin Donnelly’s move to the Nomination Committee and Tania Howarth joining the Remuneration Committee, among other adjustments. These shifts are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its governance structure.

