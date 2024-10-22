News & Insights

Premier Financial reports Q3 EPS ex-items 54c, two estimates 50c

October 22, 2024 — 04:21 pm EDT

Net interest income of $50.3 million on a tax equivalent basis in the third quarter of 2024 was up 1.9% from $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and down 7.5% from $54.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The TE net interest margin of 2.50% in the third quarter of 2024 increased four basis points from 2.46% in the second quarter of 2024 but decreased 23 basis points from 2.73% in the third quarter of 2023. These results are primarily impacted by changes in deposit balances/costs and loan balances/yields.

