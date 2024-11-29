Premier American Uranium Announces Leadership Change

Premier American Uranium Inc (TSE:PUR) has released an update.

Premier American Uranium Inc. announces the resignation of its President, David Suda, as the company continues to focus on expanding its U.S.-focused uranium assets. Despite the leadership change, Premier remains committed to its strategic goals, leveraging its strong partnerships and extensive land holdings to strengthen domestic energy security in the United States.

