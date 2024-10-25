Premier African Minerals Reschedules General Meeting, Updates Portfolio

Premier African Minerals (GB:PREM) has released an update.

Premier African Minerals has rescheduled its General Meeting to November 11, 2024, at the Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel in London. Shareholders maintain the ability to alter or submit their votes by the new deadlines set for November 6 and 7, depending on their voting method. The company’s diverse portfolio includes projects in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with recent strategic moves such as exchanging its stake in Circum Minerals for a larger interest in Vortex Limited.

