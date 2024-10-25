News & Insights

Stocks

Premier African Minerals Reschedules General Meeting, Updates Portfolio

October 25, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Premier African Minerals (GB:PREM) has released an update.

Premier African Minerals has rescheduled its General Meeting to November 11, 2024, at the Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel in London. Shareholders maintain the ability to alter or submit their votes by the new deadlines set for November 6 and 7, depending on their voting method. The company’s diverse portfolio includes projects in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with recent strategic moves such as exchanging its stake in Circum Minerals for a larger interest in Vortex Limited.

For further insights into GB:PREM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.