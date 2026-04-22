PREFERRED BANK Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $31.14 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $30.02 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $116.88 million from $114.53 million last year.

PREFERRED BANK earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.14 Mln. vs. $30.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $116.88 Mln vs. $114.53 Mln last year.

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