Predictive Oncology engaged in ‘productive discussions’ with multiple parties

Predictive Oncology (POAI) announced progress in its ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives, which was announced on November 13, 2024. As part of this process, the Company is considering a wide range of options with a focus on maximizing shareholder value, including a potential sale of the Company, a sale of one or more assets of the Company, a merger, licensing agreement, or other strategic investment. Since the formal process began, the Company has held, and continues to hold, confidential level discussions with a number of prospective partners, and comprehensive due diligence remains ongoing with several parties. “We believe the value of our unique portfolio of assets, including our vast biobank of more than 150,000 tumor samples, 200,000 pathology slides, and decades of longitudinal drug response data, are not adequately reflected in our current market valuation,” stated Raymond Vennare, CEO. “As a result, we have engaged a strategic advisor to help identify a wide range of strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing value for our shareholders. While we cannot guarantee that a transaction will occur, it is worth noting that we are currently engaged in productive discussions with multiple interested parties and look forward to the timely completion of this process.”

