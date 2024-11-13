Predictive Oncology board initiates process to evaluate strategic alternatives

Predictive Oncology (POAI) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors, working with a strategic advisor, has initiated a process to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. Possible alternatives can include, but are not limited to, a sale of the company, a sale of an asset or assets of the company, or a licensing transaction. There can be no assurance that a transaction will occur. Management plans to provide additional updates on this process as developments warrant.

