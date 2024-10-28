Predictive Discovery’s Ambitious Gold Mining Venture

Predictive Discovery Limited (AU:PDI) has released an update.

Predictive Discovery Limited is making strides towards developing a Tier-1 gold mine in West Africa, following their recent Pre-Feasibility Study. The study outlines production targets and financial forecasts, though substantial funding will be necessary to meet these objectives. Investors should be aware of the inherent uncertainties and potential impacts on share value.

