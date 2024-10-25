Predictive Discovery Director Acquires 74,000 Shares

Predictive Discovery Limited (AU:PDI) has released an update.

Predictive Discovery Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Alberto Lavandeira acquiring 74,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase at $0.28 per share. This move highlights a potential increase in confidence from the company’s leadership. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence market perceptions and stock performance.

