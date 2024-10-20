News & Insights

Predictive Discovery Advances Bankan Gold Project

October 20, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Predictive Discovery Limited (AU:PDI) has released an update.

Predictive Discovery Limited reports significant progress in its Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, with nearly 35,000 meters of drilling completed. The project has shown promising results in resource definition and exploration drilling across various targets, alongside advancements in the permitting process and feasibility study. The company also strengthens its sustainability efforts, achieving high satisfaction levels from local communities.

