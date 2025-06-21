Prediction: XRP Will Top $12.50 by 2028

At the end of 2024, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) suddenly went parabolic, eventually hitting a new 52-week high of $3.39 in January. After going up 600% in an astonishingly short period of time, it looked like XRP might finally be headed to the moon.

So it's perhaps no surprise that a number of analysts and investors have put out some fairly aggressive price targets for XRP. For example, Standard Chartered recently predicted that XRP could hit a price of $12.50 by 2028. So are they right?

The path to $12.50 for XRP

To hit a price of $12.50 in just three years, a lot has to go right for XRP. So you can think of this as the ultimate bull-case scenario.

Let's do the quick math. Given XRP's current price of $2.30, investors would need XRP to increase in value by a multiple of approximately 5.5 by 2028. The current market cap of XRP is $136 billion, so that implies that XRP will be a $750 billion asset within just three years. That's more than double the current market cap of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

According to the numbers used by Standard Chartered, XRP will be worth $5.50 by the end of this year, $8 by the end of 2026, $10.40 by the end of 2027, and $12.50 by the end of 2028.

In all fairness to Standard Chartered, the $12.50 price forecast came out in April, which is when the first real effects of tariffs began to be felt. And XRP was coming off a head-spinning performance after the election, so the future looked very bright indeed.

But here's the reality: XRP will need to quadruple in value by the end of next year, amid a backdrop of global macroeconomic uncertainty. That's a tall task for any cryptocurrency.

Key growth catalysts

The good news is that XRP appears to have a number of solid growth catalysts that could catapult it forward.

The first and most important of these is continued growth in XRP's primary use case: Facilitating cross-border payments. Using the XRP blockchain, it's cheaper, faster, and easier to do so than with traditional financial tools. So the big idea here is that financial institutions around the world will continue to integrate XRP into their payment mechanisms, thereby boosting demand for XRP.

The second important growth catalyst is the imminent launch of new spot XRP ETFs, similar to the spot ETFs for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that launched in January 2024. The thinking here is that these ETFs will be a way for both retail and institutional investors to get easy exposure to XRP. In theory, as much as $8 billion will pour into these new spot ETFs, and the price of XRP will move upward accordingly.

The third and final growth catalyst is what Standard Chartered refers to as "regularity clarity." Ripple, the company behind the XRP token, was under a regulatory cloud during the Biden administration. In December 2020, the SEC claimed that XRP was a security, and that led to a bruising four-year court battle. However, under the pro-crypto Trump administration, all those regulatory issues appear to have been swept away, thereby allowing XRP to go back to business as usual.

How likely is this scenario?

On the surface, each of those growth catalysts is quite compelling. However, if you peer under the surface, there's reason for concern.

For example, there are now serious questions being raised about the potential effect of stablecoins on XRP. Many now think that dollar-pegged stablecoins will eventually supplant XRP as a way to send cross-border payments. If that's the case, then investors will need to downsize future growth expectations for XRP.

Moreover, it's not entirely clear how much demand there will be for the new spot XRP ETFs. Based on recent data from CoinShares, which tracks institutional fund flows into different crypto assets, it now looks like money is moving out of XRP. That makes sense, given that XRP is down 32% from its January highs.

A boom-or-bust crypto

At the end of the day, XRP is very much a boom-or-bust crypto. If you take a big-picture view, the chart for XRP should be reason for concern. There have been two massive rallies (in 2018 and after the 2024 election), and one mini-rally in 2020-2021. Other than that, XRP hasn't done much at all.

In fact, in more than a decade, XRP has never once traded higher than $3.84, and this happened more than seven years ago. Thus, hitting a future price target of $12.50 could be quite challenging.

Going forward, one key to unlocking future price action in XRP will be the launch of the new spot ETFs. If they under-promise and over-deliver, then I'll be much more likely to ratchet up my price target for XRP going forward.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.