Prediction: XRP Will Hit $5 in 2026

Key Points

From late 2024 to early 2025, XRP soared by 580% in a span of just weeks, proving its ability to skyrocket in value.

Regulatory clarity, combined with expansion of real-world use cases, will help push XRP higher.

Wall Street's embrace of XRP for new asset tokenization initiatives could become a powerful new growth catalyst.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

In 2026, the odds of any cryptocurrency suddenly exploding in value are still relatively low. But if there's one cryptocurrency capable of doing this, it's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

In fact, I'm predicting that XRP will more than triple in value, reaching $5 by the end of the year. Here's one scenario for how it might play out.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

580% returns in two months?

Just 18 months ago, XRP was one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet. On Election Day in November 2024, XRP traded at just $0.50. By Inauguration Day in January 2025, XRP was trading for a price of $3.40.

That's a head-spinning 580% return in an incredibly short period. So investors know that XRP has the rocket fuel needed to reach escape velocity.

The primary catalyst for this remarkable run was the election of a pro-crypto presidential candidate. The incoming Trump administration promised to make America the "crypto capital of the world," and XRP went along for the ride.

A new pro-crypto regulatory agenda meant that many of the regulatory and legal issues facing XRP suddenly disappeared. By the end of the year, Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) was back to business as usual, and investors promptly gave it a higher valuation.

The next catalyst for XRP

So, what will be the next big catalyst for XRP? Some have pointed to strong inflows for new XRP ETFs. Others have pointed to faster institutional adoption of the XRP blockchain ledger by large financial institutions. And still others have pointed to the new Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD) stablecoin as a potential boost.

But I believe it will take something bigger than this for XRP to triple in price. I'm looking at the potential of a new financial trend -- real-world asset (RWA) tokenization -- to transform the way investors view XRP.

Simply stated, Wall Street is looking for ways to transform traditional financial assets (such as stocks and bonds) into digital assets that live on the blockchain. They have plenty of options, and right now, Ethereum is the clear leader.

But what if XRP suddenly leapfrogs Ethereum and becomes the go-to blockchain for asset tokenization? That would be a massive new catalyst and enough to send XRP soaring.

The good news is that a number of high-profile asset tokenization initiatives have already launched on the XRP blockchain ledger. For example, Ripple is now part of an asset tokenization initiative from Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase.

Just how likely is a price of $5?

Just keep in mind: XRP hitting a price of $5 is hardly a sure thing. On the Polymarket prediction market, the current odds of that happening in 2026 are just 8%.

No doubt, it will take a lot for XRP to soar in price by the end of the year. Spot ETF inflows need to ramp up, and new banks and financial institutions need to start using the XRP-powered Ripple payment network. Moreover, Ripple (XRP) needs a high-profile win when it comes to asset tokenization.

But if all that happens -- and it's a big "if" -- then XRP might just hit $5 by 2027.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 14, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.