Prediction: XRP Could Hit $5 by 2030. Here's Why.

Key Points

Ripple's leadership is helping push the asset into the mainstream.

A crypto rebound will probably depend on macroeconomic tailwinds outside the control of any specific development team.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

2026 has been a challenging year for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investors. The digital asset's price has fallen 28% year to date, mirroring similar weakness seen in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other industry leaders. That said, the cryptocurrency market has historically rewarded patience. And there are compelling reasons to be optimistic about XRP's future as its development team gains traction in mainstream finance.

From XRP's current price of $1.34, a move to $5 would represent a gain of 273% over four years -- a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. Let's explore some reasons why the token might be able to pull it off.

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Why is the cryptocurrency market down?

Cryptocurrency started 17 years ago with the launch of Bitcoin. And over that time, investors have noticed patterns in the market's long-term performance. One of the clearest trends is cyclicity. Cryptocurrency prices tend to boom and bust, with extended rallies typically being followed by punishing price declines.

In late 2024, Trump's presidential campaign sparked a historic cryptocurrency rally that sent XRP's price up by almost 600% at its peak. Investors were optimistic because of the new administration's support for the industry, which included dropping or resolving lawsuits against XRP's developer, Ripple Labs, and other industry leaders. The U.S. has also passed legislation, such as the GENIUS Act, designed to create a framework for the issuance and oversight of dollar-linked stablecoins.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly why prices abruptly declined after so much good news. But it likely has to do with investor psychology. Unlike stocks, cryptocurrencies can't be valued based on earnings or cash flow, so market sentiment plays a huge role in their performance. After the huge rally in 2024, investors may have simply wanted to take profits off the table before prices fell, leading to a negative feedback loop.

Why XRP's next rally could be bigger

According to financial services company Fidelity, crypto cycles usually last for four years from top to top. And this pattern has roughly played out for XRP. The assets' first big peak occurred in 2018, followed by another in 2021 and another in 2025. If this pattern continues, investors can be optimistic for another peak before 2030.

Four years will be plenty of time for current macroeconomic uncertainties, like the war in Iran, to fade from the picture. It could also give the Federal Reserve room to lower interest rates, which can help the crypto market by increasing liquidity and reducing the appeal of safer interest-bearing assets, which will often become more expensive.

The next XRP rally could significantly exceed previous highs because it will benefit from regulatory changes enacted during the Trump administration. The SEC has also approved a spate of XRP-based spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will allow institutional investors to gain direct access to the asset without having to deal with cryptocurrency-specific complexities around custody, security, and storage.

Watch Ripple Labs

For its part, XRP's developer, Ripple Labs, is also helping set the stage for an XRP rally in the coming years. The organization has been on an acquisition binge, buying a slew of companies in the custody and financial services sectors. Most recently, this has included the purchase of the digital wallet solution Palisades. This deal follows the earlier acquisition of GTreasury, which specializes in cross-border payments.

Ripple's goal seems to be to serve as a bridge between the cryptocurrency industry and traditional finance. And if it works, the developer could be in a good position to expand the utility of the XRP token while also boosting its long-term trust and brand recognition. Investors have a lot to look forward to over the next four years.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.