Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big Move for Ethereum

It's been a tough year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Rising just 5% year-to-date, it has significantly underperformed compared to Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies that hit new all-time highs. However, Ethereum investors have reason to remain optimistic.

While many are focusing on Ethereum's technological upgrades or ecosystem development as the next big catalyst, interest rate cuts are a potential external force that could be even more influential. Here's why the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have a significant effect on Ethereum's future, but perhaps not in the way most investors might expect.

The Federal Reserve's rate cuts, and why they matter

In a recent announcement, the Federal Reserve announced it would cut interest rates by 50 basis points after a prolonged period of rate hikes. Normally, this would be a clear signal to risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, that liquidity is increasing and investor appetite for higher-risk investments will grow. But there's a more complicated relationship at play here.

In 2019, the Federal Reserve also transitioned from raising interest rates to cutting them. Interestingly, Ethereum's price didn't respond immediately, as many expected. Cryptocurrencies are typically seen as beneficiaries of rate cuts, as lower borrowing costs lead to greater liquidity in financial markets and encourage risk-taking behavior. However, Ethereum didn't begin its rally immediately after the Fed's decision to cut rates.

Instead, the cryptocurrency began to gain real momentum only when the Federal Reserve shifted its policy from quantitative tightening (QT) to quantitative easing (QE). This nuanced relationship between monetary policy and Ethereum's price suggests that while rate cuts are significant, the real catalyst for Ethereum may come when the Fed changes its stance on QT.

Quantitative tightening vs. quantitative easing: A key difference

To understand the effect of the Federal Reserve's policies on Ethereum, it's essential to grasp the difference between quantitative tightening and quantitative easing. When the Federal Reserve engages in QT, it reduces the amount of money circulating in the economy by selling off assets it owns, typically bonds and mortgage-backed securities. This leads to a tightening of liquidity, which can suppress asset prices, including those of riskier investments like cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, QE is the opposite. The Federal Reserve buys up financial assets. This policy injects money into the economy, increases liquidity, and often drives up asset prices as investors have more capital ready to deploy. QE has been historically bullish for both traditional assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, as it opens the floodgates of liquidity and encourages investors to take on more risk.

In 2019, while many believed that rate cuts alone would boost Ethereum, the real lift-off didn't come until the Federal Reserve flipped from QT to QE. Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen highlighted this in a chart posted on X, showing that Ethereum's price didn't fully bottom out relative to Bitcoin's price until QE began. The Ethereum/Bitcoin price has continued its downtrend in 2023, following a similar pattern to 2019. This further suggests that Ethereum may not rally until QE is back on the table.

#ETH / #BTC is still bleeding similar to its path in 2019. I overlaid when the Fed cut rates and QE began in 2019 so you can see how the ETH/BTC ratio behaved around those events. pic.twitter.com/PhftxFKZJZ -- Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) May 10, 2024

The Fed's decision to maintain QT: What does it mean for Ethereum?

Now, as we look at the Federal Reserve's current stance, it is clear that QT will remain, based on comments made by Chairman Jerome Powell at his recent press conference. This doesn't mean Ethereum is doomed to stagnate, but it does imply that we might need to wait a bit longer before seeing a substantial rally.

Without the liquidity injections that come with QE, the kind of broad-based risk appetite that drives cryptocurrency bull runs is likely to remain muted. Ethereum, while still fundamentally strong, might not reach its full potential until the monetary floodgates open again.

#ETH in 2019 compared to 2024.



While #ETH / #BTC bottomed shortly after the 1st rate cut in 2019, ETH/USD trended down until EOY. pic.twitter.com/QhcourHwaV -- Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) Sept. 16, 2024

When will QE return?

Ultimately, this leaves us with one critical question for investors: When will the Federal Reserve return to QE? In 2019, the shift to QE happened about two months after the initial rate cuts. From that point on, Ethereum began to bottom out and eventually climbed to new all-time highs about a year and a half later. If the Federal Reserve follows a similar timeline in this cycle, we could expect QE to begin sometime in 2024, possibly laying the groundwork for Ethereum's next major move.

Of course, timing these policy shifts is never an exact science. While the Fed has committed to QT for now, economic conditions could change, prompting a faster shift to QE. Rising concerns about economic slowdown or deflation could be the trigger that forces the Federal Reserve to reconsider its tightening stance and start injecting liquidity again.

For investors, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. While the Fed's current stance on QT may keep a lid on Ethereum's price for the time being, it also gives investors time to accumulate Ethereum at what could be a relative discount. If history is any guide, the eventual return of QE could set the stage for Ethereum to reach new highs and put an end to its dismal market performance.

