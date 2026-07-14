Prediction: Today's Inflation Report Will Contain a Much-Needed Silver Lining, but Also Highlight Something Sinister

Key Points

The June inflation report will be released in a matter of hours, at 08:30 a.m. ET -- and it has massive implications for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting tool expects headline inflation to drop in June, led by a sizable decline in crude oil prices.

However, core inflation and the separately reported Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) suggest Iran-war-driven inflation has spilled over into the broader economy.

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Forget earnings season! Arguably, the most important economic release of the month, the June inflation report, is just hours from being published (July 14, 08:30 a.m. ET), and it can have significant ramifications for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).

The June inflation report is expected to contain a much-anticipated silver lining for consumers and investors -- but this only tells half the story. More than likely, it'll highlight something sinister and undeniably problematic for a historically pricey stock market.

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An inflationary silver lining should emerge

Between February and May, trailing 12-month (TTM) U.S. inflation surged from a modest 2.4% to 4.2%. Though the Fed has commonly cited President Donald Trump's tariffs for modestly lifting prices in the goods sector, it's Trump's decision to attack Iran that has driven inflation to a three-year high.

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz created the largest energy supply disruption in modern history. Gas prices soared at the fastest pace in more than three decades, leading to pain at the pump for consumers and rapidly increasing the prevailing inflation rate.

BREAKING: May CPI inflation rises to 4.2%, the highest level since April 2023.



Core CPI inflation also rises to 2.9%, the highest since September 2025.



Inflation in the US is officially back above 4% and more than double the Fed's target.



Odds of Fed rate hikes are rising. -- The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 10, 2026

However, with peace talks between the U.S. and Iran picking up steam in recent weeks, we've witnessed a collapse in crude oil prices. Although fuel prices are known to rise like a rocket during supply shocks and fall like a feather once resolved, declining fuel prices should act as a silver lining in the June inflation report.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's proprietary Inflation Nowcasting tool, TTM inflation is projected to fall from 4.2% in May to 3.92% in June. For what it's worth, the Cleveland Fed foresees this trend continuing into July, with the inflation rate dipping to an estimated 3.71%.

This ominous figure still points to choppy waters ahead for Wall Street

While a decline in headline inflation can be viewed as a positive, it doesn't tell the complete story. The devil in the details for the June inflation report will be core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices.

The Cleveland Fed's inflation-forecasting tool projects that core inflation will remain unchanged at 2.9% over the TTM. Though 2.9% is a relatively modest figure, the simple fact that it's not declining as the headline inflation figure drops suggests that the effects of the Iran war have moved beyond the energy sector and are impacting the broader economy.

Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), one of the top inflationary measures tracked by the Federal Reserve, is expected to jump from 3.4% in May to 3.47% by July, per the Cleveland Fed. Core PCE data for June will be released on July 30.

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation (Core PCE) moved up to 3.4% in May, the highest level since October 2023.



This was the 63rd consecutive reading above the Fed's 2% target level.



"We've missed for 5 years. And we're gonna fix that."-Kevin Warsh last week pic.twitter.com/Wtayfgt8sq -- Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) June 25, 2026

The point being that Core PCE and core inflation suggest a broadening of inflationary pressures on businesses. Everything from rerouted supply chains to pricier petroleum-based products (e.g., plastics and synthetic polymers) threatens to make prices stickier.

For Wall Street, above-average inflation is generally bad news. It gives Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the Federal Open Market Committee the justification to raise interest rates. Higher rates can stymie the partially debt-driven artificial intelligence data center build-out and prompt investors to reassess Wall Street's premium valuations.

Even with an expected silver lining in the June inflation report, the stock market isn't out of the woods.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.