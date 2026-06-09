Prediction: Quantum Computing Will Produce the Nasdaq's Best-Performing Stock of 2026

Key Points

Small pure play companies and tech giants are exploring quantum computing.

This technology could solve problems that are impossible for today’s classical computers.

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Investors always look to get in on the next big thing in technology -- as such innovations usually result in major gains in revenue and stock performance for the companies involved. That's why investors have rushed to buy artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in recent years, and many of these players, from Nvidia to Amazon, have delivered the earnings growth and stock performance that have made this a winning bet.

But AI isn't the only new technology that has transformational potential. Quantum computing, with its ability to solve problems that are impossible for today's classical computers, also has drawn investor interest. Quantum computing involves using qubits -- instead of bits -- to process information. Companies have various approaches to designing qubits and driving their calculations, but one point remains constant: These particles allow for tremendous speed.

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A wide variety of players, from tech giants to small pure play quantum companies, are attempting to reach the goal of developing quantum computers that are useful for real-world problems. Now, my prediction is that quantum computing will produce the Nasdaq's best-performing stock of 2026.

Quantum computing vs classical computing

So, first, let's consider how quantum computing differs from classical computing -- and the challenges quantum systems face right now. As mentioned, classical computers rely on bits, which store information as zeros or ones. Quantum computers use qubits, which can store information as a zero, a one, or both. When qubits are combined in superposition, the possibilities multiply, potentially allowing for tremendous computing power. But scaling isn't as easy as it may sound. Quantum computing companies face various challenges, including error production and the general fragility of qubits.

Companies create qubits in various ways, and the company I'll talk about here uses superconducting qubits, which operate at low temperatures and offer great speed.

This particular company that may soar in 2026 is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). You may know Alphabet best for Google Search -- and Google Cloud, which is benefiting from the AI boom. But this well-established tech powerhouse is also making strides in the area of quantum computing.

Alphabet developed Willow, a chip that's demonstrated it can reduce errors exponentially as it scales up. This is crucial since, as mentioned, errors are a challenge that's keeping quantum computing from general usefulness.

A big step for Willow

And last year, Alphabet announced a major step for Willow: The company ran an algorithm on its Willow chip, and the results matched those produced by traditional systems -- and even revealed new information.

Of course, this doesn't mean Willow will generate significant revenue for Alphabet overnight, but if this chip continues to prove its strengths, it could lead the company to a quantum computing win over time. In the meantime, any positive news about its progress could lift Alphabet stock.

Alphabet makes a compelling quantum computing buy because it offers investors two key elements. First, by investing in this tech company, investors gain access to a potential quantum computing winner -- this technology could eventually supercharge earnings and stock performance.

At the same time, Alphabet is a low-risk investment since the company already has two billion-dollar businesses that are delivering growth. The tech giant generates most of its revenue from advertising across its Google platform. In the recent quarter, this brought in more than $77 billion, for a nearly 16% increase. And the cloud business is benefiting from the AI boom. In the quarter, Google Cloud delivered a 63% gain to $20 billion in revenue as customers rushed to get in on its AI solutions.

So, through an investment in Alphabet, investors may benefit from high-growth areas such as quantum computing and AI -- and the company's stability. It's also important to note that Alphabet's long track record of earnings growth offers it the resources necessary to develop its quantum computing technology.

All of this supports my prediction that quantum computing may product the Nasdaq's best performer -- and it might be technology giant, Alphabet.

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Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.