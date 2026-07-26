Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Hit $800 Per Share by 2030

Key Points

Nvidia forecasts that global data center capital expenditures will rise considerably over the next few years.

If the chipmaker simply maintains its market share as data center spending rises to its projected level, its earnings and revenue could grow fourfold by 2030.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently trades for about $210 per share. So, it would have to nearly quadruple to hit $800 per share. Considering the chipmaker's sheer size as a $5.1 trillion company, that would require Nvidia to reach a nearly $20 trillion market cap. That's a long climb, but I think it could happen faster than most investors think.

In fact, by 2030, this stock price is reachable. That's a growth of four times in nearly as many years, making the stock an absolute no-brainer if this projection is correct. Judging by what Nvidia has told investors, I think it's entirely possible, which means investors should be loading up on shares right now.

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The AI build-out is far from over

The biggest thing driving Nvidia's stock right now is the AI infrastructure build-out. AI hyperscalers are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to build and equip data centers. That is boosting Nvidia's business substantially, because its processors account for a large chunk of the computing market. While competitors are rising, the reality is that large clients still want Nvidia hardware, even at elevated costs. Plus, Nvidia continues to innovate, and with its next-generation Vera Rubin architecture launching later this year, there are more innovations coming quickly.

The hyperscalers -- Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms -- have repeatedly told investors that they're in a compute-constrained environment, and there still aren't that many AI workloads being run today in comparison to what could be run in the future if the world flips to an AI-first economy. If AI is all that some are hyping it up to be, the world will need a lot more computing capacity, which is where Nvidia's long-term projection comes in.

By 2030, Nvidia expects global data center capital expenditures to be between $3 trillion and $4 trillion annually. That's a ton of money, especially considering that the four AI hyperscalers alone said earlier in 2026 that they plan on spending about $650 billion this year. Moreover, that figure has steadily ticked up throughout the year: Alphabet recently announced another expansion of its capital expenditure plans for 2026. The AI build-out is far from over, and if the $3 trillion to $4 trillion projection proves accurate, Nvidia's revenues and profits could justify the stock climbing to the $800 per share mark.

Nvidia is primed to capture a large chunk of the market

This year's projected $650 billion capex does not include spending from other major players in the space, like OpenAI, Anthropic, nor what China and other international governments are spending. So, let's estimate this year's AI capex spending at $875 billion. For AI spending to hit the midpoint of Nvidia's projection, $3.5 trillion, overall AI spending would have to quadruple from here.

If Nvidia can maintain its current market share in a market that's growing at that pace, that would allow it to increase its earnings and revenue fourfold, and thus allow it to reach $800 per share. It won't be an easy road, but I think Nvidia can easily do this.

Furthermore, as more data centers are built, some share of spending will shift from construction-related expenses to computing-related ones, so Nvidia's slice of the data center spending pie should also grow. At the same time, it may lose market share as custom AI chips made by rivals (and in some cases, its own largest customers) become more popular. I'd expect these two countervailing effects to cancel each other out over the long term, leaving Nvidia to maintain its current share of total spending.

With Nvidia trading for a reasonable 32 times trailing earnings, the stock isn't incredibly expensive, making valuation risk less of a factor as well. Even if Nvidia falls short of quadrupling, a triple or even a double in just four years would still crush the broader market. I think that makes Nvidia a great stock to load up on now, as it will continue to thrive in the age of AI.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.