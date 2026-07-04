Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Will Hit at Least $2,000 in 1 Year

Key Points

Micron is benefiting from insatiable demand for its DRAM, NAND, and high-bandwidth memory products.

The company's earnings are expected to double over the next year.

Despite a sharp rise in its stock price, Micron still trades at a modest valuation based on forward earnings estimates.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has delivered one of the most explosive performances among semiconductor stocks in 2026. To date, the memory company's shares are up 241% this year, making it the second-highest gainer in the Nasdaq-100.

After such a meteoric rally, most investors might assume the easy money has already been made. But in my view, Micron's true potential is only beginning to unfold. The catalyst that powered its meteoric ascent -- unprecedented demand for advanced memory in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers -- is accelerating, not peaking.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

That sets the stage for Micron to enjoy substantially higher earnings power, and puts the stock price on a trajectory that could lead it to trade at $2,000 or more within the next year.

Breaking down Micron's booming business

Over the last few quarters, Micron has meaningfully accelerated both its revenue and earnings growth. The reason is simple: The company's products sit at the center of the AI infrastructure build-out. Hyperscalers are pouring record sums of capital expenditures into the construction of new data centers, which has resulted in acute shortages of DRAM, NAND, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) -- all three of which Micron specializes in.

These shortages are giving Micron significant pricing power in one of the chip market's highest-growth segments. Unlike past cycles for the memory market, where demand was broad and easily satisfied, today's AI-driven demand is concentrated in specific products where Micron holds a strong competitive position alongside SK Hynix and Samsung. The implementation of long-term strategic customer agreements further locks in revenue and profit visibility -- helping reduce the traditional volatility of the memory business.

Taken together, the result is a clear upward trajectory for Micron's top and bottom lines. The narrative for the memory and data storage market is no longer a cyclical story, but rather one of structural expansion in an expanding addressable market. That puts Micron in a powerful position.

Micron's path to $2,000 per share

Consensus estimates from Wall Street analysts currently project that Micron's EPS will be $73.32 for the current fiscal year and $149.64 for the next fiscal year. These figures clearly reflect staggering optimism as the AI infrastructure build-out continues.

With that said, Micron stock trades at a modest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.7. I think that's a conservative level relative to the company's expected earnings growth. Taking the point further, that low multiple could indicate that the market is still pricing Micron as if it were in a cyclical industry, rather than viewing it as a hypergrowth business undergoing a fundamental shift.

I think Micron's current valuation profile leaves significant room for a rerating as the durability of AI-driven memory demand becomes more widely recognized by growth investors. For the stock price to hit $2,000 if the forward P/E holds steady at 6.7 would require next year's EPS to reach about $298. That's essentially a double from Wall Street's already aggressive forecast.

The more realistic path to reaching a $2,000 stock price is for Micron's forward P/E to rise closer to 13. While that would be a meaningful expansion from current levels, investors have seen similar step-ups by other memory and storage stocks, such as Sandisk.

In short, I think Micron's days of trading at a deep cyclical discount are limited. The foundation for meaningful share price appreciation has been set, making such a stock surge not just plausible, but highly probable.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 4, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.