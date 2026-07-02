Prediction: Grail Stock Will Skyrocket to $100 in 1 Year

Key Points

Grail’s stock has dropped more than 40% from its all-time high.

It suffered a big setback, but it still has plenty of irons in the fire.

10 stocks we like better than Grail ›

Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL), which was spun off from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in 2024, set a record high of $116.06 on Jan. 22. At the time, its Galleri blood test -- which aims to detect signals from dozens of cancers before any symptoms appear -- seemed like a game changer.

But today, Grail's stock trades at about $69. Most of that decline occurred after its largest NHS England trial for Galleri failed to meet its primary endpoint in February. Let's see why that setback doesn't spell doom for Grail -- and why it could still soar to $100 over the next year.

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Grail's revenue is still soaring

Grail's NHS trial was considered a crucial step toward Galleri's FDA approval in the U.S., which would clear the way for private insurance and Medicare plans to cover its tests. But even without an FDA approval, Grail is still selling its Galleri tests to affluent customers, select employers, hospital pilots, and telehealth programs on a cash-only basis (for $749 to $949).

That's why Grail's revenue surged from $93 million in 2022 to $147 million in 2025. Analysts expect its revenue to grow at a 25% CAGR to $287 million in 2028.

That rosy outlook is contingent on an FDA approval in late 2026 or early 2027, but it's still doing well on its own. It still sold more than 56,000 tests on a cash-only basis in the first quarter of 2026, and it recently integrated its orders into Epic's Aura network. That ongoing expansion suggests that Galleri could expand quickly once the FDA grants it a premarket approval.

The NHS England trial, which included roughly 142,000 people aged 50 to 77, wasn't a total failure either. It didn't demonstrate that people who used Galleri had fewer late-stage cancers (Stage III and IV) than those who didn't, but Galleri's users still had fewer Stage IV cancers detected -- and it achieved earlier (Stage I and II) detections for the deadliest cancers.

Why could Grail's stock hit $100 in a year?

With an enterprise value of $2.3 billion, Grail might not seem like a bargain at 13 times this year's sales. But if the FDA grants it a premarket approval within the next 12 months, its EV/Revenue ratio could easily more than double to reflect its future growth potential.

If Galleri becomes a mainstream cancer screening test for adults aged 50 to 79, analysts expect its total addressable market to balloon to $100 billion. If that happens, Grail could generate massive multibagger gains over the next decade and become a very tempting takeover target.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Grail and Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.