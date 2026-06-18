Prediction: Bittensor Will Become a Top 10 Crypto by Market Cap

Key Points

Bittensor, with a market cap of $3 billion, currently ranks among the top 30 cryptos in the world.

To break into the top 10, Bittensor would need to pass Dogecoin, which has a market cap of $15 billion.

If investor enthusiasm for all things AI continues, Bittensor has the potential to skyrocket in value over the next 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Bittensor ›

Propelled by investor enthusiasm for all things AI-related, Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) has surged in market value and now ranks among the top 30 cryptocurrencies in the world. It now has a nearly $3 billion market cap.

So what would it take for Bittensor to continue its spectacular rise and break into the top 10 cryptocurrencies? Surprisingly, less than you might think. In fact, there is one potential scenario where it might happen by the end of 2027.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Bittensor or Dogecoin?

Somewhat improbably, the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency in the world right now is Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), with a nearly $15 billion market cap. That's 5x the size of Bittensor, making it unlikely that Bittensor will pass it anytime soon.

However, Dogecoin is a meme coin, backed by nothing more than hype and buzz. It started as a viral internet joke, and its huge market cap can be directly attributed to a massive circulating coin supply of 170 billion DOGE.

By way of contrast, Bittensor is a best-in-class AI crypto with tangible, real-world use cases. It is leading the way in the deployment of decentralized AI, and is backed up by 128 different subnets (specialized blockchain networks), each of them supporting a specific use case of AI.

Best of all, Bittensor's coin supply is significantly smaller. The current circulating supply is just 11 million coins, and the total lifetime supply is capped at 21 million coins. As long as investors are plowing their money into AI projects, the increased demand should help to send the price of Bittensor higher. It's just simple supply and demand.

The next Hyperliquid?

For proof of how easy it is for a crypto to emerge out of nowhere and surge into the top 10, consider the example of Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE). It now ranks as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, even though the token only started trading at the end of 2024. In that time, it has absolutely skyrocketed in price, driving huge gains in market cap.

Could the same happen with Bittensor? Perhaps. All it needs is one AI project to gain mainstream popular appeal. That's what happened with Hyperliquid, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Hyperliquid went all-in on perpetual futures, and became the market leader in this fast-growing segment of the crypto market.

A potential scenario for Bittensor

One potential scenario for Bittensor entering the top 10 involves Dogecoin losing 50% of its value over the next 12 months, as investors move out of meme coins. At the same time, Bittensor could skyrocket in value, driven by investor adulation for AI projects.

Improbable? Maybe. For the sake of argument, assume that the OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs are huge hits. That might lead to more investor money flowing into Bittensor, sending its price much higher.

If Bittensor can triple in value while Dogecoin is crashing, it might actually pass Dogecoin in market cap. By the end of 2027, crypto investors could be talking about Bittensor as a top 10 cryptocurrency.

Should you buy stock in Bittensor right now?

Before you buy stock in Bittensor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bittensor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,040!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,256,076!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 18, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bittensor and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.