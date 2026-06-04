Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Split Before Year-End 2026

Key Points

Nvidia's last stock split occurred when its shares traded well below the current price of ASML's stock.

A stock split won't enrich shareholders directly, but lower share prices could increase activity on the margins.

10 stocks we like better than ASML ›

One effect of the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is that it has also prompted companies to approve stock splits. The most prominent of these were Nvidia, which executed a 10-for-1 forward stock split in June 2024, and Broadcom, which carried out its own 10-for-1 split one month later.

Amid considerable stock price growth, another AI company has risen to a high nominal price, making it likely to split before the end of the year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The AI-driven stock split most likely to occur next

Looking ahead, investors should watch for a stock split at semiconductor equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML).

Many analysts call ASML "the most important company you've never heard of." However, while some believe Wall Street is sleeping on this stock, "unknown" stocks rarely reach a nominal price above $1,600 per share.

Moreover, the long-term increases in the stock price are unlikely to stop. Its stock price is up by around 120% over the last year, likely because foundries need more of ASML's equipment to produce the world's most advanced AI chips, prompting more orders from companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel, and Samsung.

Still, investors will have to contend with an unusual stock split history. The company has not carried out a forward stock split since 2000, though ASML has initiated reverse stock splits since that time. The first was an 8-for-9 reverse split in 2007, followed by a 77-for-100 reverse split in 2012.

The company made these moves to return cash to shareholders without diluting them. In 2007, 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) was distributed to shareholders, and they received 9.18 euros ($10.69) per share in the 2012 split.

Given the high nominal price of ASML stock, such a move is unlikely today. Still, ASML has not given any public indication that it plans a stock split.

Instead, a split is likely because it would allow it to follow in the footsteps of industry peers. The current share price is well above the nominal price reached when Nvidia split its shares in 2024 and is close to Broadcom's pre-split price at the same time, increasing the likelihood of such a move.

Additionally, even though stock splits do not directly change the value of one's holdings, a lower share price offers some advantages. It allows more small investors to buy whole shares. Also, it is easier to write a covered call on ASML without spending more than $160,000 to buy 100 shares, which could increase interest in the stock.

Assessing the possibility of an ASML stock split

Given its share price and industry trends, investors should expect an ASML stock split this year.

Although the company has not announced a split, the semiconductor stock trades at levels near or above the pre-split prices of key industry peers.

Moreover, a lower share price could increase interest among small investors and make actions such as writing covered calls easier. Finally, given the level of interest in AI stocks, the lower share price could help prepare investors for more growth in ASML stock, even among those who have supposedly "never heard of it."

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.