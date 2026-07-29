Prediction: 1 Reason Uranium Demand Should Spike 140% by 2050

Key Points

Nuclear agencies are predicting structurally higher demand for uranium.

Uranium producers like Cameco are set to benefit.

10 stocks we like better than Cameco ›

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock has performed exceptionally well over the past few years. Since 2020, shares of the uranium producer are up by more than 1,000%.

What has fueled Cameco's stock price surge? The main factor has been the rising demand for uranium. In 2022, uranium traded at roughly $30 per pound. Today, prices are approaching $100 per pound.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

There have been price surges in the past. In 2007, prices also surged above $100 per pound, only to fall back under $30 per pound by 2018.

This surge, however, might be different. That's because nuclear agencies are calling for structurally higher demand for nuclear power to help fuel the global AI data center build-out. According to recent estimates, we could be seeing higher uranium prices for decades to come.

Here's why uranium demand is expected to rise 140% by 2050

The Nuclear Energy Agency and the International Atomic Energy Agency regularly publish what is called the "red book." This publication forecasts future nuclear energy supply based on industry project pipelines and growth expectations. The latest report calls for world nuclear capacity to jump from 394 GWe in 2023 to 574 GWe in the low-demand case and 900 GWe in the high-demand case.

This forecast is a significant change from the 2022 version of the red book, which called for a much more modest increase in nuclear capacity. The sizable increase in expectations can largely be attributed to AI's rapidly rising demand for a clear, reliable baseload power supply.

More nuclear energy generation capacity means greater demand for nuclear energy. And both agencies believe current uranium supplies won't be enough to support the build-out. This means two things: Either uranium prices are set to rise aggressively, or miners will need to expand production. Both should be good outcomes for uranium producers like Cameco.

Should you buy stock in Cameco right now?

Before you buy stock in Cameco, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cameco wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $390,394!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,209,184!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.