Predict S.p.A. Misses Greenshoe Option, Focuses on Innovation

Predict S.p.A., an innovative healthcare technology company, announced the failure to exercise the greenshoe option for 79,500 ordinary shares, leaving its share capital at €130,390.00. With a strong focus on developing cutting-edge diagnostic and digital healthcare solutions, Predict continues to build strategic partnerships with leading research institutes across Italy.

