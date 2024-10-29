News & Insights

Predict S.p.A. Misses Greenshoe Option, Focuses on Innovation

October 29, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Predict S.P.A. Class B (IT:PRE) has released an update.

Predict S.p.A., an innovative healthcare technology company, announced the failure to exercise the greenshoe option for 79,500 ordinary shares, leaving its share capital at €130,390.00. With a strong focus on developing cutting-edge diagnostic and digital healthcare solutions, Predict continues to build strategic partnerships with leading research institutes across Italy.

