Predator Oil & Gas Raises £2 Million for Expansion

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has successfully raised £2 million through an oversubscribed placement of new shares, aiming to enhance its operations in Morocco and Trinidad. The company plans to allocate funds for testing and drilling operations, potentially increasing production and exploring new opportunities. This strategic move strengthens Predator’s position in a market characterized by significant fiscal advantages and promising development prospects.

