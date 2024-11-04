News & Insights

Stocks

Predator Oil & Gas Raises £2 Million for Expansion

November 04, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (GB:PRD) has released an update.

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has successfully raised £2 million through an oversubscribed placement of new shares, aiming to enhance its operations in Morocco and Trinidad. The company plans to allocate funds for testing and drilling operations, potentially increasing production and exploring new opportunities. This strategic move strengthens Predator’s position in a market characterized by significant fiscal advantages and promising development prospects.

For further insights into GB:PRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.