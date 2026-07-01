Markets
PDS

Precision Drilling Stock Getting Very Oversold

July 01, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Precision Drilling Corp. (Symbol: PDS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $74.565 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Precision Drilling Corp., the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 43.6, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 22.5, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 53.5, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 24.6. A bullish investor could look at PDS's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PDS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.96 per share, with $103.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.77. Precision Drilling Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day.

Precision Drilling Corp. 1 Year Performance Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other oversold energy stocks you need to know about »

Further PDS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PDS shares outstanding history-> PDS Historical Stock Prices-> Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.