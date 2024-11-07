News & Insights

Precipio to Host Q3-2024 Shareholder Update Call

November 07, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Precipio ( (PRPO) ) has provided an update.

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, is set to host its Q3-2024 shareholder update call on November 18, 2024, providing insights into financial highlights and core business performance. The call offers an opportunity for investors to engage with management and gain a better understanding of the company’s strategic direction. Interested participants can register in advance and submit questions to be addressed during the session, with a replay available post-call on Precipio’s website.

