Precia Molen: Global Leader in Weighing Solutions

November 26, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Precia SA (FR:ALPM) has released an update.

Precia Molen, a global leader in industrial and commercial weighing solutions, proudly operates nine production sites worldwide and employs over 1,350 people. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, the company continues to serve heavy and light industries, as well as government institutions, with its advanced weighing instruments. Listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market, Precia Molen remains committed to innovation and customer proximity.

