News & Insights

Markets
ADMP

Pre-market Movers: ADMP, CMBM, SEDG, ELIQ, GNRC…

August 02, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ) is up over 10% at $11.77. Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENER) is up over 8% at $11.32. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (ALCY) is up over 7% at $10.95. AP Acquisition Corp. (APCA) is up over 6% at $11.48.

In the Red

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down over 35% at $2.58. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is down over 30% at $11.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 12% at $209.98. Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (ELIQ) is down over 12% at $4.16. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is down over 11% at $136.44. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 11% at $4.76. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) is down over 10% at $28.06. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is down over 8% at $341.13. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 8% at $18.28. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is down over 7% at $3.85. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 6% at $6.19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADMP
ARIZ
CMBM
CWH
GNRC
MSGM
PAYC
SEDG
SPCE
TUP
XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.