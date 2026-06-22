Pre-Market Movers: TNON, ADTX, LNAI See Sharp Moves

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Monday. Pre-market movers give traders an early read on momentum, sentiment, and potential volatility for the trading day.

Price swings before the opening bell today are being driven by acquisitions, positive trial readouts, offerings, alignment with the FDA alongside trial-goal misses, restructured acquisition terms, and year-over-year revenue declines.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Monday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - up 88% at $0.65 2. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - up 81% at $0.01 3. Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO) - up 53% at $2.76 4. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) - up 47% at $132.85 5. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (DFTX) - up 43% at $35 6. IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) - up 20% at $6.50 7. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) - up 17% at $84.50 8. REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - up 12% at $8.72 9. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited. (CNTB) - up 8% at $2.16 10. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. (MLTX) - up 7% at $20.60

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Monday.

1. Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) - down 13% at $3.30 2. CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) - down 11% at $3.76 3. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) - down 11% at $1.19 4. MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) - down 10% at $25.80 5. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GMLD) - down 8% at $0.53 6. Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - down 7% at $0.16 7. Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (ASBP) - down 6% at $6.19 8. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) - down 5% at $0.67 9. SL Science Holding Limited. (SLBT) - down 5% at $5.50 10. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. (UPC) - down 4% at $2.83.

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