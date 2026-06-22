BioTech
ADTX

Pre-Market Movers: TNON, ADTX, LNAI See Sharp Moves

June 22, 2026 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Monday. Pre-market movers give traders an early read on momentum, sentiment, and potential volatility for the trading day.

Price swings before the opening bell today are being driven by acquisitions, positive trial readouts, offerings, alignment with the FDA alongside trial-goal misses, restructured acquisition terms, and year-over-year revenue declines.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Monday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) - up 88% at $0.65 2. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - up 81% at $0.01 3. Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO) - up 53% at $2.76 4. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) - up 47% at $132.85 5. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (DFTX) - up 43% at $35 6. IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) - up 20% at $6.50 7. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) - up 17% at $84.50 8. REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - up 12% at $8.72 9. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited. (CNTB) - up 8% at $2.16 10. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. (MLTX) - up 7% at $20.60

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Monday.

1. Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) - down 13% at $3.30 2. CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) - down 11% at $3.76 3. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) - down 11% at $1.19 4. MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) - down 10% at $25.80 5. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GMLD) - down 8% at $0.53 6. Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - down 7% at $0.16 7. Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (ASBP) - down 6% at $6.19 8. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) - down 5% at $0.67 9. SL Science Holding Limited. (SLBT) - down 5% at $5.50 10. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. (UPC) - down 4% at $2.83.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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ADTX
LNAI
TNON

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