Pre-Market Movers: TNGX, WOK, GOCO Set The Path

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Monday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities.

Assessing sentiment and momentum in the premarket sets the tone for a trader's day.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by positive clinical trial data, agreements, financing deals, and corporate restructuring announcements.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Monday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the pre-market session.

1. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) - up 45% at $29.27 2. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD. (WOK) - up 19% at $0.10 3. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) - up 13% at $16.50 4. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) - up 10% at $3.74 5. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) - up 9% at $2.13 6. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) - up 9% at $1.77 7. RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) - up 9% at $0.94 8. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) - up 8% at $14.65 9. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) - up 7% at $0.42 10. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) - up 5% at $0.75

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Monday.

1. GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) - down 38% at $0.42 2. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) - down 21% at $3.15 3. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 19% at $0.05 4. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - down 17% at $0.13 5. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 15% at $9.68 6. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) - down 10% at $0.78 7. Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) -down 9% at $1.15 8. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) - down 7% at $1.47 9. Virax Biolabs Group Limited. (VRAX) - down 7% at $0.19 10. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) - down 4% at $0.98

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.