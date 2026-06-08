BioTech
GOCO

Pre-Market Movers: TNGX, WOK, GOCO Set The Path

June 08, 2026 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Monday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities.

Assessing sentiment and momentum in the premarket sets the tone for a trader's day.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by positive clinical trial data, agreements, financing deals, and corporate restructuring announcements.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Monday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the pre-market session.

1. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) - up 45% at $29.27 2. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD. (WOK) - up 19% at $0.10 3. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) - up 13% at $16.50 4. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) - up 10% at $3.74 5. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) - up 9% at $2.13 6. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) - up 9% at $1.77 7. RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) - up 9% at $0.94 8. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) - up 8% at $14.65 9. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) - up 7% at $0.42 10. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) - up 5% at $0.75

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Monday.

1. GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) - down 38% at $0.42 2. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) - down 21% at $3.15 3. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 19% at $0.05 4. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - down 17% at $0.13 5. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - down 15% at $9.68 6. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) - down 10% at $0.78 7. Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) -down 9% at $1.15 8. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) - down 7% at $1.47 9. Virax Biolabs Group Limited. (VRAX) - down 7% at $0.19 10. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) - down 4% at $0.98

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

GOCO
TNGX
WOK

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