Pre-Market Movers: SPRC, MOBX, ADCT Set The Path

(RTTNews) - Pre-market trading offers an early glimpse of biotech stocks likely to attract investor attention this Thursday.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by acquisition closures, clinical trial updates, and public and private offerings.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Thursday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 49% at $14.09 2. Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) - up 26% at $2.78 3. Moolec Science SA. (MLEC) - up 14% at $9.22 4. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - up 12% at $1.82 5. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - up 11% at $0.80 6. Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) - up 9% at $0.35 7. 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX) - up 6% at $0.88 8. Oscar Health, Inc (OSCR) - up 5% at $21.50 9. Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - up 4% at $2.63 10. LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX) - up 3% at $28.90

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Thursday.

1. ADC Therapeutics SA. (ADCT) - down 53% at $1.44 2. Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) - down 24% at $0.49 3. Virax Biolabs Group Limited. (VRAX) - down 17% at $0.19 4. Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) -down 20% at $0.24 5. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - down 14% at $2.61 6. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) - down 12% at $0.27 7. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 11% at $0.08 8. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - down 11% at $2.87. 9. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) - down 8% at $16.80 10. Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO) - down 8% at $16.21

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