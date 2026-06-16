BioTech
CRVO

Pre-Market Movers: SLBT, CRVO, CUPR Chart The Course

June 16, 2026 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Tuesday, hinting at possible breakout opportunities. Pre-market movers give traders an early read on momentum, sentiment, and potential volatility for the trading day.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday are being driven by the commencement of trading on Nasdaq, management news, proposed offerings, closures, and growth initiatives.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Tuesday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. SL Science Holding Ltd.(SLBT) - up 200% at $10.00 2. CervoMed Inc.(CRVO) - up 25% at $3.09 3. CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp. (CAMP) - up 10% at $4.37 4. NovaBridge Biosciences. (NBP) - 9% at $1.59 5. Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU) - up 8% at $10.65 6. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) - up 6% at $0.81 7. PepGen Inc. (PEPG) - up 6% at $1.62 8. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) - up 6% at $12.66 9. BioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) - up 4% at $1.32 10. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) - up 3% at $0.87

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Tuesday.

1. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited. (CUPR) - down 30% at $5.89 2. YD Bio Ltd. (YDES) - down 16% at $2.86 3. Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) - down 12% at $8.00 4. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) - down 11% at $0.79 5. Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) - down 11% at $1.31 6. Valion Bio, Inc. (VBIO) - down 9% at $0.51 7. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. (ADPT) - down 8% at $16.00 8. Moolec Science SA. (MLEC) - down 8% at $7.00 9. Alvotech. (ALVO) - down 8% at $3.89 10. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 6% at $0.65

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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CRVO
CUPR
SLBT

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